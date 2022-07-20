Salem district reports 94 fresh COVID-19 cases
As many as 94 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Salem district on Wednesday taking the overall tally to 1,28,784. While 62 persons were discharged, 577 persons continue to be under treatment.
Erode district reported 41 new cases taking the overall tally to 1,33,544. While 36 persons were discharged, 287 persons continue to be under treatment.
Namakkal district reported 33 cases taking the overall tally to 68,581. A total of 28 persons were discharged while 212 persons were under treatment.
