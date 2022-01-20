Salem district reports 937 newCOVID-19 cases

Salem

20 January 2022 22:03 IST

Salem district on Thursday reported 937 fresh cases taking the overall tally to 1,08,492. While 394 persons were discharged, 4,249 persons continue to be under treatment.

Erode district reported 919 new cases, taking the tally to 1,14,110. While 406 persons were discharged, 4,465 persons continue to be under treatment. Three persons died, raising the toll in the district to 721.

Namakkal district reported 527 cases taking the tally to 57,585. While 219 persons were discharged, 2,150 persons continue to be under treatment. One person died, raising the toll to 524.

Advertising

Advertising

Krishnagiri recorded 384 cases, while 236 persons got discharged.

The total number of cases in the district stood at 2,972 cases as of Thursday. A total of 48,147 cases were reported in the district.

Dharmapuri recorded 289 fresh cases, while 115 persons got discharged. The total number of cases in the district was 1,312.

As of date, a total 30,830 cases were reported in the district.