Salem district reports 70 fresh cases
Updated: 05 April 2021 21:21 IST
Salem district on Monday reported 70 COVID-19 positive cases. According to officials, 67 cases were indigenous, three patients have returned from Namakkal and Kalakuruchi.
In Namakkal, 40 cases were reported, two patients have returned from Chennai and Coimbatore.
Erode district reported 40 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 15,537. While 47 persons were discharged, 238 persons continue to be under treatment.
