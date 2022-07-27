Salem district reports 68 new COVID-19 cases

As many as 68 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Salem district on Wednesday taking the overall tally to 1,29,278. While 96 persons were discharged, 491 persons continue to be under treatment.

Erode reported 55 new cases taking the overall tally to 1,33,941. While 41 persons were discharged, 397 persons continue to be under treatment.

Namakkal district reported 29 cases taking the overall tally to 68,806. A total of 32 persons were discharged while 220 persons were under treatment.