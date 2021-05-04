Salem district reports 624 cases

Erode

04 May 2021 22:37 IST

As many as 624 COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Salem on Tuesday. According to health department officials, all cases were indigenous and 378 cases were reported in Salem Corporation limits.

328 cases were reported in Namakkal. As per bulletin all cases were indigenous.

As per bulletin, 15 persons died at private and government facilities in Salem.

Erode district reported 585 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 23,338. While 571 persons were discharged, 3,419 persons continue to be under treatment. One person died, raising the toll to 167 in the district.

Krishnagiri recorded 305 cases fresh cases and one death, while 550 persons got discharged. The total number of cases in the district stood at 2,875 cases as of Tuesday. A total of 16,200 cases were reported in the district.

Dharmapuri recorded 263 fresh cases, while 181 persons got discharged. The total number of cases in the district was 1,351. As of date, a total 10,268 cases were reported in the district.