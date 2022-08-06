Salem district reports 56 new COVID-19 cases

Salem district on Saturday reported 56 new COVID-19 cases, while Namakkal reported 15 cases. Krishnagiri reported 38 cases and Dharmapuri 11 cases on Saturday.

As per the bulletin issued by the Health Department, there are 447 active cases in Salem, 187 in Namakkal, 299 in Krishnagiri and 71 active cases in Dharmapuri district.