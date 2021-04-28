Salem district reports 489 cases

Salem district on Wednesday reported 489 fresh cases of COVID-19 taking the district’s overall tally to 40,365. While 490 persons were discharged, 3,533 persons continue to be under treatment. Five persons died, taking the the toll to 505.

Erode district reported 457 fresh cases taking the district’s tally to 20,253. While 297 persons were discharged, 2,799 persons continue to be under treatment. Two persons died, rising the toll to 159

Namakkal district reported 255 cases taking the district’s tally to 15,354. While 290 persons were discharged, 1,695 persons continue to be under treatment. Four persons died, rising the toll to 118.

Krishnagiri recorded 454 cases fresh cases on a single day and one death. . The total number of cases in the district stood at 2,795 as of Monday. A total of 13,629 cases were reported in the district.

Dharmapuri recorded 196 fresh cases, with the total number of cases going up to 1,612. As of date, a total ,9095 cases were reported in the district.