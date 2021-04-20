Salem district reports 383 cases

As many as 383 COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Salem on Tuesday. According to health department officials, all cases were indigenous and 237 cases were reported in Salem Corporation limits.

In Namakkal, 190 cases were reported, all cases were indigenous.

As per bulletin, a 66-year-old man and 53-year-old man died in Namakkal and Salem respectively.

Erode district reported 226 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 17,376. While 75 persons were discharged, 1,364 persons continue to be under treatment.

Krishnagiri recorded 185 cases on a single day, and 133 cases discharged. The total number of cases in the district stood at 1,549 as of Tuesday. A total of 10,719 cases were reported in the district.

Dharmapuri recorded 179 fresh cases, and 97 cases discharged, and registered one death. The total number of COVID cases in the district was 826. As of date, a total 7,988 cases were reported in the district.