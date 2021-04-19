Salem district reports 359 cases

As many as 359 COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Salem on Monday. According to health department officials, 352 were indigenous and 167 cases have been reported in Salem Corporation limits. Six patients have returned from other places like Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri and Thanjavur.

In Namakkal, 124 cases were reported. As per bulletin, all cases were indigenous. As per bulletin, a 54-year-old man and 66-year-old man died in Salem.

Erode district reported 248 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 17,163. While 106 persons were discharged, 1,226 persons continue to be under treatment.

Krishnagiri recorded 287 fresh cases on a single day, and 130 cases discharged. The total number of cases in the district stood at 1,500 as of Monday. A total of 10,537 cases were reported in Krishnagiri.

Dharmapuri recorded 146 fresh cases, and 87 cases discharged. The total number of cases in the district was 746. As of date, a total 7,810 cases were reported in Dharmapuri.