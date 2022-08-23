Salem district reports 33 new COVID-19 cases
Salem district reported 33 new COVID-19 cases, while Namakkal district logged 13 cases on Tuesday.
As per the bulletin issued by the Health Department, there are 249 active cases in Salem and 99 active cases in Namakkal district.
