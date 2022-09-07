Salem district reports 25 new COVID-19 cases

Staff Reporter
September 07, 2022 20:34 IST

Salem reported 25 new cases on Wednesday, taking the overall tally to 1,31,126. While 31 persons were discharged, 200 persons continue to be under treatment. One person died, raising the toll in the district to 1,764.

A total of 24 cases were reported in Erode district, taking the overall tally to 1,35,821. While 23 persons were discharged, 213 persons continue to be under treatment.

Namakkal district reported 11 cases, taking the overall tally to 69,576. A total of 10 persons were discharged while 96 persons were under treatment.

