Salem district reports 15 rabies deaths over last six years

January 07, 2024 08:02 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - Salem

As many as 15 people have died in Salem district due to rabies from 2018 to 2023 and most of the deaths were caused by dog bites.

According to health officials in Salem District, 15 rabies deaths have been reported in the past six years, with one death in 2023. Over 50% of the cases were caused by pet dogs, while the remaining bites were by stray dogs. Officials have urged the public to vaccinate their dogs regularly to prevent the spread of rabies.

Doctors at the Salem government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital (GMKMCH), said that they treated a total of 10,900 cases of dog bites in 2023. These cases included patients not only from Salem but also from neighbouring districts such as Kallakurichi, Namakkal, and Dharmapuri. The street dog population in the district saw an increase in 2020 and 2021, when the COVID-19 pandemic led to a halt in the sterilisation programme.

At the council meetings in Salem Corporation, concerned councillors demanded measures to control the dog population in all 60 wards. Corporation officials stated that they were increasing sterilisation and vaccination for dogs, and animal birth control (ABC) centres would be established soon in all four zones of Salem Corporation.

City Health Officer N. Yogananth said that in the past two and a half years, no rabies-related deaths were reported in Salem city. At present, through the ABC centre at Ponnammapet in Ammapet Zone, 700 to 750 dogs were sterilised and vaccinated for rabies each month. Another ABC centre was under construction at Shevapet in the Suramangalam zone, and it would start operations soon.

A proposal was sent to the government to open two more ABC centres in the remaining two zones. The plan was to sterilise 2,000 to 2,500 dogs a month. ARV injections are available at all 16 primary health centres in Salem Corporation, and a separate register would be maintained to alert dog bite patients if they missed vaccinations. There were also plans to organise free dog vaccination camps every month in the corporation, and pet dogs would be vaccinated in the camps, Mr. Yoganath added.