Coimbatore

Salem district reports 14 cases

Salem district reported 14 COVID-19 positive cases on Monday. According to officials, 11 cases were indigenous and three cases have returned from Chennai and Dharmapuri.

In Namakkal, six cases were reported, two patients have returned from Erode and Coimbatore.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 22, 2021 10:39:38 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/salem-district-reports-14-cases/article33907154.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY