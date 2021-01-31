Salem district reports 13 cases

Salem

31 January 2021 21:33 IST

Salem district on Sunday reported 13 COVID-19 positive cases. According to health department officials, 10 cases were indigenous and three patients have returned from Erode.

As per bulletin, in Namakkal, 22 indigenous cases were reported.

Twenty indigenous cases were reported in Erode. In Krishnagiri four indigenous cases were reported, and three in Dharmapuri.

