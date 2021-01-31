Coimbatore

Salem district reports 13 cases

Salem district on Sunday reported 13 COVID-19 positive cases. According to health department officials, 10 cases were indigenous and three patients have returned from Erode.

As per bulletin, in Namakkal, 22 indigenous cases were reported.

Twenty indigenous cases were reported in Erode. In Krishnagiri four indigenous cases were reported, and three in Dharmapuri.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 31, 2021 9:34:30 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/salem-district-reports-13-cases/article33711049.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY