Salem district reports 11 new COVID-19 cases
Salem district on Friday reported 11 new COVID-19 cases, while Namakkal reported three new cases.
As per the bulletin issued by the Health Department, there are 55 active cases in Salem and 19 active cases in Namakkal.
Erode district reported four new cases taking the overall tally to 1,32,739. While seven persons were discharged, 33 continue to be under treatment.
