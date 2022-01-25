Salem district reports 1,087 new COVID-19 cases

25 January 2022 23:47 IST

Salem district reported 1,087 new COVID-19 positive cases on Tuesday.

According to health officials, 883 cases were indigenous and 435 cases were reported in the Salem Corporation limits.

In Namakkal, 783 cases were reported. Erode district reported 1,229 indigenous cases.

Advertising

Advertising

Death

As per bulletin, two deaths were reported in Salem district. Krishnagiri reported 923 new cases and one death. The total number of active cases in the district stood at 5,444 as of Tuesday.

A total of 52,893 cases were reported in Krishnagiri so far. Dharmapuri saw 417 fresh cases. The number of active cases stood at 2,578.

As of date, a total of 32,954 cases were reported in Dharmapuri.