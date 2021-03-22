Salem district report 35 fresh cases

Salem/Erode

22 March 2021 22:43 IST

Salem district reported 35 fresh cases on Monday. As per bulletin, all cases were indigenous.

Thirteen cases were reported in Namakkal, three patients have returned from Erode, Salem and Coimbatore.

Erode district reported 22 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 15,082. While 13 persons were discharged, 128 persons continue to be under treatment.

