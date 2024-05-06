ADVERTISEMENT

Salem district registers 94.60% pass in Class XII examinations

May 06, 2024 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - SALEM

The Hindu Bureau

Students congratulate each other at the Corporation Girls Higher Secondary School in Gugai, Salem, on Monday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

Salem district registered an overall pass percentage of 94.60 in the Class XII public examinations.

Of the 34,908 students who appeared for the exams, 33,022 have cleared the exams. While the boys registered a pass percentage of 92.35, girls recorded 96.51%. In government schools, of the total 18,832 students appeared, 17,320 cleared the exams with an overall pass percentage at 91.97.

At the Salem Central Prison, all the 11 prisoners who wrote the exams passed with an inmate scoring 409 marks. Superintendent of Prisons in-charge G. Vinod felicitated the inmates and presented them with pens. Also, special teachers were felicitated.

Namakkal district recorded an overall pass percentage of 96.10 in the examinations. A total of 17,260 students from 197 schools appeared for the exam of which 16,586 passed. The pass percentage of boys stood at 94.96, and girls - 97.17. Pass percentage of various schools were, government – 93.58, Adi Dravidar Welfare – 87.50, tribal welfare – 92.52, social welfare – 100, and government-aided – 97.49.

A total of 60 schools, including 14 government schools, scored centum results in the examinations.

