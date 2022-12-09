  1. EPaper
Salem district receives moderate rain, experiences chill weather condition

December 09, 2022 06:19 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Salem district on Friday received moderate rain and experienced chilly weather condition, which was more than in the previous days.

The people of Salem district have been experiencing heavy cold since Thursday evening, making them feel as if they are in the hills.

People in Hasthampatti, Gorimedu, Kollapatti, and areas near the Yercaud foothills, in particular, were unable to leave their homes until 10 a.m.

On Thursday evening and night, rain lashed some parts of the district. In the past 24 hours, which ended at 7 a.m. on Friday, the district received 32 mm of rainfall, and Namakkal district received 15.30 mm of rainfall.

The average rainfall in Salem district was 2.13 mm, and Gangavalli received the highest amount of 13.2 mm, followed by 6 mm in Thammampatti, 2.2 mm in Yercaud, 2 mm in Kadayampatti, 1.6 mm each at Edappadi and Salem, 1.2 mm each at Mettur and Sankagiri, and one mm each at Attur, Kariyakovil, and Aanaimaduvu.

The average rainfall in Namakkal district was 1.27 mm, and Kolli Hills Semmedu received the highest amount of 6 mm, followed by 5 mm in Puduchatram, 2.30 mm in Rasipuram, and one mm each at Paramathi Velur and Tiruchengode.

