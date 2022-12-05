Salem district receives 62 mm of rainfall

December 05, 2022 05:28 pm | Updated 05:28 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The Salem district received 62.60 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours that ended at 7 a.m. on Monday. Some parts of Salem district received moderate rainfall on Sunday evening for a few hours. The average rainfall in the district was 3.91 mm, and Thalaivasal received the highest amount of 16 mm, followed by 9 mm in Veeraganur, 7.4 mm in Sankagiri, 6 mm in Thammampatti, 5 mm in Yercaud, 4 mm in Kariyakovil, 3 mm in PN Palayam, 2.4 mm in Attur, 2.2 mm in Gangavalli, 2 mm each at Omalur, Edappadi, and Anaimaduvu, and 1.6 mm in Salem.

