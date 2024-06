Salem district on June 17, 2024 (Monday) received a total rainfall of 61.6 mm.

On Sunday evening, heavy rain lashed rural areas of the district. In the past 24 hours that ended at 6 a.m. on Monday, Salem registered a total of 61.6 mm of rainfall, including 29.2 mm in Mettur, 18 mm in Danishpet, 10.8 mm in Yercaud, and 3.6 mm in Omalur.

Namakkal district received 64.40 mm rainfall, including 46.4 mm in Komarapalayam, 17 mm in Kolli Hills Semmedu and 1 mm in Puduchatram.