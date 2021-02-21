Salem District Police publish details of night patrol officers

The Salem District Police have started publishing details of night patrol officers in rural limits as part of crime prevention efforts and help the public contact respective officers directly.

The district police have started publishing the details on its social media handles in twitter and Facebook. There are six sub-divisions under the Salem Rural Police - Salem rural, Sankari, Attur, Mettur, Omalur and Vazhapadi - and details of in-charge of patrol officers and their mobile phone numbers are published.

According to the police, the measure has been started to facilitate the public to directly contact the respective patrol officers after crimes were reported.

Superintendent of Police S. Deepa Ganiger said, “the public can contact the police by dialing 100 or make use of this facility. They can get details of respective patrol officers and contact them directly and the personnel will respond immediately.”

Beats increased

Ms. Ganiger said that following robbery incidents by unidentified masked gangs here, they had increased beats in those areas and strict vigil was maintained. On Friday night alone, 65 beats were increased as part of crime prevention efforts. Investigation was progressing regarding the robbery by masked gang in neighbouring houses at Gengavelli recently and the accused would be nabbed soon, Ms. Ganiger said.