Salem District Forest Officer placed under suspension

The State government has placed Salem District Forest Officer R. Gowtham under suspension on administrative grounds.

Confirming this, A. Periasamy, Conservator of Forests, Salem Circle, said the government had issued an order on June 4 and the same was served on the officer on Wednesday.

Sources in the Forest Department said Mr. Gowtham was suspended for dereliction of duty and for not accompanying the team when Forest Minister K. Ramachandran visited the Kurumbapatti Zoological Park on July 4.