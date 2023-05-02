ADVERTISEMENT

Salem District Collector orders closure of five theatres in Attur for three days

May 02, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector S. Karmegam has ordered closure of five theatres in Attur for three days.

During the Pongal festival, the district administration instructed cinema theatres not to run any special shows. But defying the order, five threatres in Attur locality ran special shows. Based on the information, revenue officials inquired and submitted a report to the Collector. Based on the report, the Collector directed the theatres to close for three days, from Tuesday to Thursday. Based on the order, four theatres were closed on Tuesday.

But one theatre, which has been closed for the past 15 days for maintenance works, ran the show on Tuesday. On information, the revenue officials rushed to the theatre and explained the Collector’s order, stopped the show, and closed the theatre.

