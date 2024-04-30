ADVERTISEMENT

Salem District Collector instructs officials to prioritise drinking water related works

April 30, 2024 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector R. Brindha Devi said here on Tuesday that officials have been instructed to prioritise drinking water-related works in the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Brindha Devi stated in a press release that due to the rising temperature, review meetings were being held every week to ensure the supply of drinking water at regular intervals. She emphasised the importance of prioritising drinking water-related works.

Regarding the progress on the Jal Jeevan Mission, for which administration sanction was given to install 1.37 lakh drinking water connections, the Collector said that 1.10 lakh pipeline connections were already provided and work is on to provide the remaining connections.

Additionally, five drinking water schemes would be revamped at a cost of ₹342.41 crore to increase the quantity of drinking water provided to rural areas from 40 to 55 litres per person per day. Out of five schemes, revamping works for the Edappadi combined drinking water scheme were completed, Ms. Brindha added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Instructions were given to all departments, including highway, rural development, and public works departments, to attend to pipelines damaged during the laying or repair of roads, and officials concerned should act on complaints regarding drinking water and ensure protected drinking water is supplied to the public at regular intervals, the collector added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Salem

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US