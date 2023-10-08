Salem district administration to allow temporary firecracker shops only on open grounds

October 08, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - Salem

The Salem district administration has decided to permit temporary firecracker shops only on open grounds, considering the safety of the general public, for Deepavali.

On Sunday, District Collector S. Karmegam convened a meeting with officials on issuance of cracker licence. Mr. Karmegam told reporters that the district administration has received applications seeking licence to run temporary firecracker shops, which included 470 from rural areas and 170 from urban areas. Considering the safety of public, it was decided to allow setting up of stalls at common open grounds, as in Chennai Island Grounds. The open grounds should be near less populated areas, and far away from hospitals and schools. Instructions were given to officials concerned to identify open grounds in Salem Corporation and rural areas, he said.

Stating that the Revenue, Police, and Fire and Rescue Service Departments will work together in issuing licence, Mr. Karmegam said officials concerned were instructed to ensure adequate safety measures were taken before issuing licence for firecracker shops. Stern action will be taken against the shops that stock firecrackers more than the permitted level. Similarly, the godowns that are functioning in residential areas were instructed to shift to other locations. Officials were instructed to encourage selling green firecrackers and also to create awareness among students and children about bursting firecrackers safely, the Collector said.

District Superintendent of Police (SP) A.K. Arun Kabilan, District Revenue Officer (DRO) P. Menaha, and officials from concerned departments participated in the meeting.