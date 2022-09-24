Salem district administration plans to vaccinate 50,000 people on September 25

District Collector S. Karmegam said that 96 % people were administered first dose of COVID vaccine, while 90 % people received second dose.

In a release, Mr. Karmegam said that 29.21 lakh (96%) people aged above 12 in the district were administered first dose of vaccine till Friday and 27.32 lakh (90%) people were administered second dose in the district. In the last 37 mega vaccination camps held in the district, 8.12 lakh people received the first dose, 14.12 lakh people second dose, and 2.33 lakh people received the precautionary dose.

The 38th mega vaccination camp will be organised in the district on Sunday, and it will be held at 2,690 “We aimed to vaccinate 50,000 people on Sunday. In Salem District, 11,980 doses of Covishield, 23,360 doses of Covaxin, and 30,580 doses of Corbevax vaccines are in stock. There are still 1.29 lakh eligible people yet to get their first dose, 2.67 lakh people second dose, and 16.56 lakh people precautionary doses,” Mr. Karmegam said.

The Namakkal District Collector Shreya P. Singh said that 13.75 lakh (90.79%) people aged over 12 got their first dose, and 11.37 lakh (75.06%) people second dose. In Namakkal, 1.39 lakh people have yet to get their first dose, and 2.38 lakh second dose. On Sunday vaccination camp will be organised at 1,240 centres, Ms. Shreya added.