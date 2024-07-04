Salem district administration permits farmers, potters to take silt from 108 water bodies

The Salem district administration has identified 66 more water bodies to allow farmers and potters to take silt for agricultural and pottery use.

Earlier, 42 water bodies were identified in the first phase for farmers and potters to take clay, silt, savudu, and gravel for pottery, domestic, and agricultural purposes.

District Collector R. Brindha Devi said farmers and potters, who were willing to extract silt and clay, shall apply online with relevant documents at nearby e-seva centres. The applications would be verified by the revenue officials concerned. In the case of applications received for agricultural use, the information submitted by the applicant would be verified with the online data maintained by the Revenue Department.

In the event of the applications received from pottery workers, it would be forwarded to the Village Administrative Officer (VAO) to verify and certify the applicant’s residence and the genuineness of the pottery unit. The verification by the VAO would be done on a first-come, first-served basis within seven days and would be recommended to the Tahsildar for approval, the Collector added.

Stating that permission would be granted in 10 days, Ms. Brindha Devi said if the information given by the applicant was satisfactory, permission would be given by the local authority to remove silt/clay from the water bodies within 10 days from the date of receipt of the application. After getting permission, beneficiaries should approach the water bodies officer in charge and take silt and clay in the area specified by the officer, the Collector added.

