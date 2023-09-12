Salem district administration issues guidelines for installation of Vinayaka idols

September 12, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - Salem

The Salem district administration has issued guidelines for the installation of Vinayaka idols in pandals erected in public places, ahead of the Vinayaka Chaturthi festival that falls on September 18.

District Collector S. Karmegam said that to instal the idols, permission should be obtained from Assistant Commissioner of Police in urban areas and from Revenue Divisional Officers in rural areas.

The idols should be made of clay and to prevent pollution, they should be painted with natural colours. The maximum height of the idols should be 10 feet. Inflammable materials should not be placed near the idols. Permission will not be granted to install idols near hospitals, educational institutions, or places of worship. The festival organisers should appoint a person, who should ensure round-the-clock protection for the idol. The procession should pass only through the roads allotted by the police. During the procession, bursting of firecrackers is prohibited.

For immersion, the idols should be taken on four-wheelers such as mini trucks or vans. Permission will not be granted to carry the idols on three-wheelers or bullock carts. The idols should be immersed in the fixed time slot, Mr. Karmegam said.

