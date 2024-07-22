Salem district administration intensifies anti-dengue measures

In light of the monsoon rains and changing climate, the Salem District Administration has intensified anti-dengue measures.

With the onset of the monsoon season, the district administration is taking all necessary precautions to prevent diseases such as dengue, chikungunya, malaria, and swine flu. In response to the spread of dengue fever in nearby states, District Collector R. Brindha Devi recently conducted a meeting with relevant department officials to bolster preventive measures.

Officials have been instructed to actively monitor and implement dengue and other fever control measures, the Collector said. Doctors at government primary health centres have been directed to provide optimal treatment for the public. As dengue mosquitoes breed in potable water, the public have been advised to keep water containers closed and to clean water tanks at regular intervals. Similarly, water that accumulates behind refrigerators should also be cleaned, Ms. Brindha Devi added.

Fever camps are being conducted as needed and separate outpatient wards are now operational in all primary health centres and government hospitals, which have been stocked with adequate medicines to treat fever patients. The public is advised against self-medication and purchasing medicines without a doctor’s prescription. If symptoms of fever, cold, or cough are present, individuals should immediately seek treatment at nearby primary health centres, government hospitals, or recognised doctors, the Collector added.

Over 1,600 workers are engaged in activities such as dengue mosquito eradication, disinfecting, chlorination, and distribution of medicines, and steps are being taken to increase the taskforce if the need arises, the Collector noted.

On behalf of the Siddha department, nilavembu kashayam is provided at 70 locations across primary health centres and government hospitals in the district. In the past three months, nilavembu kashayam has been distributed to 176,000 people. Workers involved in mosquito eradication regularly visit all houses in their assigned areas to check for mosquito breeding, Ms. Brindha added.