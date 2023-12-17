Salem District Administration constructs 48 houses for Narikuravars with amenities like ration shop, anganwadi

December 17, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - Salem

The Salem district administration has constructed 48 houses at Rs. 2.21 crores for people from the Narikuravar Community at Arupatti panchayat, complete with facilities like an anganwadi centre and ration shop.

Pattas were earlier distributed among 48 members of the community at Amarankuthi locality near Tharamangalam. Since the area was located near water bodies, their homes were inundated in heavy rain in 2021. Salem Collector S. Karmegam, after inspecting the spot, instructed officials to find another place to build new homes. In November 2022, the officials zeroed in on land at Arurpatti panchayat near Vellakalpatti, and two cents were provided to each of the 48 beneficiaries.

According to P. Parthiban, a beneficiary and head of the 48 Narikuravar families, they began living in the newly-allotted plots in tents, but they were again destroyed in the rains. The collector, after visiting their homes again, recorded the incident on his phone. With approval from Chief Minister M.K Stalin, construction of new houses began in May this year, and on Saturday, the beneficiaries moved in to their new homes.

“This is the first time that separate land has been allocated to our people and houses built with all facilities. Many of us have not lived in these houses. An anganwadi centre has also been opened to provide education for our children. . Our families are big, with four or five children in each house. In total, there are 350 people in these 48 families. We are also using toilets now and avoiding open defecation,” he said.

Tharamangalam Block Development officials said that each 264 sq.ft house was constructed at a price of ₹4.62 lakh, and each house has a hall, bedroom, kitchen, toilet, fans, and lights. An anganwadi centre was constructed at ₹11.97 lakh, a ration shop at ₹14.80 lakh, cement and paver blocks roads at ₹55.29 lakh, a sewage channel at ₹31 lakh, drinking water at ₹3.83 lakh, a community toilet at ₹3.50 lakh, and street lights and power connections for each house at ₹2.52 lakh, the officials added.

Mr. Karmegam said since these people usually migrate and hence do not have proper documents. It was decided to construct an exclusive settlement for them with all facilities so that they’re able to settle down. Bus service has also been arranged and each family now has Aadhar cards, voter IDs, and ration cards, he said.

