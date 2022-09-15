Salem district administration conducts cycle race

Staff Reporter Salem
September 15, 2022 18:36 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Collector S. Karmegam on Thursday distributed prizes to students who won in the cycle race conducted to mark former Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai’s 114th birth anniversary.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) organised a cycle race for students at Steel Plant Road. R. Rajendran, MLA, flagged off the race.

The race was conducted in three categories: 10 km, 13 km, and 17 km. A total of 120 students participated. The race passed through K.R. Thoppur, Anaimedu, and again reached Steel Plant Road.

Later, Mr. Karmegam distributed prizes for the winners. For the first three winners, ₹5,000, ₹3,000, and ₹2,000 were given, respectively. Students who got 4th to 10th places got ₹250 each. Along with the cash reward, appreciation certificates were also distributed to the students.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In Namakkal district, Collector Shreya P. Singh flagged off the cycle race on the Collectorate premises and later distributed prizes to the winners.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Tourism Minister M. Mathiventhan garlanded the former Chief Minister’s statue along with DMK functionaries and cadres on Mohanur Road.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app