Salem district administration conducts cycle race

Collector S. Karmegam on Thursday distributed prizes to students who won in the cycle race conducted to mark former Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai’s 114th birth anniversary.

The Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) organised a cycle race for students at Steel Plant Road. R. Rajendran, MLA, flagged off the race.

The race was conducted in three categories: 10 km, 13 km, and 17 km. A total of 120 students participated. The race passed through K.R. Thoppur, Anaimedu, and again reached Steel Plant Road.

Later, Mr. Karmegam distributed prizes for the winners. For the first three winners, ₹5,000, ₹3,000, and ₹2,000 were given, respectively. Students who got 4th to 10th places got ₹250 each. Along with the cash reward, appreciation certificates were also distributed to the students.

In Namakkal district, Collector Shreya P. Singh flagged off the cycle race on the Collectorate premises and later distributed prizes to the winners.

Tourism Minister M. Mathiventhan garlanded the former Chief Minister’s statue along with DMK functionaries and cadres on Mohanur Road.