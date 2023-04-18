Salem district administration asks people to stay indoor between 12 noon and 3 p.m.

April 18, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST

The district administration on Tuesday advised the general public not to come out of their houses between 12 noon and 3 p.m.

Collector S. Karmegam said that considering the rising temperature, the general public was advised to avoid coming out of their houses between 12 noon and 3 p.m. If they want to come out of their house for essential needs, they should take a water bottle with them and wear only cotton dresses. People, who are working in an open space, should wear cotton cloth. If they are doing hard work or feel tired, they should take some rest. If they find symptoms like tiredness, headaches, and giddiness, they should immediately move to a nearby place that is cool. If people experience increased thirst, headaches, or pain in their legs, hands, or abdomen, they should seek assistance from another person. “If they need medical help, they shall call the 108 ambulance,” Mr. Karmegam added.

Urging the people to consume more water during the summer, Mr. Karmegam said that people should avoid consuming hot drinks and instead consume more buttermilk, tender coconut, and lemon juice with salt. They should take baths in cold water and avoid leaving children in vehicles. They should avoid giving aspirin and paracetamol tablets to persons who suffer from high temperatures. They should also avoid consuming liquor, cool drinks filled with gas, and more tea or coffee, Mr. Karmegam said.