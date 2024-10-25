GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Salem DCDRC directs bank to pay compensation to lawyer

Published - October 25, 2024 07:03 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The Salem District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (DCDRC) on Friday directed a nationalised bank to pay ₹17,826 to a lawyer.

A. Moorthy, a lawyer and resident of Ayyanthirumaligai near Gorimedu, in November 2023, opened an account in a nationalised bank at Town Railway Station and the next day deposited ₹21 lakh in his account. Later he withdrew ₹8.30 lakh in the next few days using cheques. On December 18, 2023, when he deposited two cheques, they were returned claiming the account was blocked.

Following this, Mr. Moorthy filed a case with the DCDRC which found deficiency in service on the bank’s side and directed to pay ₹17,826 as compensation to Mr. Moorthy, including ₹10,000 for service deficiency, ₹5,000 for creating mental agony, ₹2,000 as case expenses, ₹590 for cheque return charges, and ₹236 that was deducted from the account.

The DCDRC was also directed to pay the compensation within two months.

