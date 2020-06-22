Salem court resumes physical hearings

The Salem district court on Monday resumed hearing cases in open courts with restrictions.

According to court authorities, physical hearings were not conducted in courts here following lockdown. Only important cases were taken up for hearing through video conferencing.

From Monday, physical hearings had begun after taking safety measures on the court premises. Temperature of visitors to the court including lawyers were checked at the gates.

There were about 22 courts in the district court complex and each court would hear only five cases a day ensuring physical distancing and other health guidelines. Timing of the hearing was intimated in advance to lawyers and they had been advised to inform the courts in advance if they would not be able to appear for the case, the authorities said.

The court administration had arranged two boxes on its premises for filing fresh suits. Separate boxes had been arranged for civil and criminal suits and lawyers, and police officials had been advised to drop case documents in the box. The boxes were placed between 10.30 a.m. and 12.30 p.m. and the case documents were taken up for scrutiny the next day. All advocates had been advised to wear masks inside the court premises.