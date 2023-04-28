Salem Court directs City Crime Branch to inquire into allegations against Edappadi K. Palaniswami

April 28, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - Salem

The Judicial Magistrate Court-I directed the City Crime Branch (CCB) police to inquire into the charge against former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami that he had furnished false information about his properties, annual income, loans and liabilities in the affidavit for the 2021 Assembly election.

P. Milany of Palanichettipatty in Theni district, a former DMK functionary, filed a petition at the Salem court online against Mr. Palaniswami. The court heard the petition and issued the order on Wednesday.

Judicial Magistrate-I G. Kalaivani said in the order that the petition was filed within the mandatory time as the Supreme Court excluded the period from March 15, 2020 to February 28, 2022 for the purpose of limitation because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The case required a police investigation to bring out the entire truth and the best evidence. “This case is pertaining to public interest, and it is the primary duty of the investigating agency to take up the matter for an effective investigation and to bring out the truth. The complainant is an ordinary public welfare citizen. It is very difficult to prosecute the case against the accused person, who is a powerful politician, who has served as the Chief Minister,” the magistrate said.

Forwarding the complaint to the CCB, the order said the alleged offence was non-cognizable and it required a fair investigation before a case was registered. It said the CCB should probe the charge in a fair manner, register a case, if it was made out prima facie, and file a report on or before May 26. The magistrate also asked the CCB to take measures under Rule 7 of the Witness Protection Scheme, 2018, when the complainant appeared for investigation in Salem district.