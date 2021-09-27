Salem couple seeks funds child’s treatment

27 September 2021 22:02 IST

Parent of a nine-month-old infant have sought financial support for the treatment of their daughter who is suffering from Spinal Muscular Dystrophy, a rare genetic disorder.

The couple S.Boopathi and Jayanthi from Arisipalayam in a petition to District Collector S. Karmegham has sought assistance from Chief Minister to meet the cost of the treatment. Boopathi works with a private firm in Hyderabad and Jayanthi is a homemaker. The couple, who felt doubtful about the genetic disorder of the child, took her to a private hospital in Hyderabad.

The parents said they received the results only in the beginning of September and child has been diagnosed with SMA. “Our child Srisha has been diagnosed with SMA Type-I disease,” the couple said.

Mr. Boopathi said they were advised to visit Bangalore Baptist Hospital. Doctors at the hospital advised that the child should be administered with Zologma injection.

He was told that the drug used to treat the child would cost ₹16 crore and it has to be imported. He added that they belong to middle class family and unable to bear the cost of the treatment.