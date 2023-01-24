Salem couple ends life due to mounting debts

January 24, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - Salem

A 66-year-old man and his wife were found dead in their house at Periya Pudur in Salem on Tuesday.

The police said that Rajendran of Periya Pudur ran a bicycle shop in the locality. He was married to Shanti (55) and they have two sons and a daughter. While the couple was staying on the ground floor of the house, their sons were staying on the first and second floors. On Tuesday morning, their son Ramvel found them dead in their house. On information, Alagapuram police reached the spot and sent the bodies to Salem Government Hospital for postmortem. The police seized a note reportedly written by the couple. Preliminary inquiries revealed that they took the extreme step due mounting debts. The note left behind by them had the names of persons who were allegedly the reason for their decision to end lives. The police registered a case and are investigating further.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s Suicide Prevention Helpline 044-24640050).