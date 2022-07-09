Salem Corporation’s multi-level smart car parking project at Hanging Garden nears completion

The multi level smart car parking at Hanging Garden in Salem will have the facility to park 100 cars and 150 two-wheeleers. | Photo Credit: E. Lakshmi Narayanan

The multi-level smart car parking project at Hanging Garden, which comes under the Hasthampatti zone, is estimated to cost ₹ 12 crore

Parking woes at Hanging Garden will be a thing of the past with multi-level parking project nearing completion. It is expected to be open to the public in two months. The work on the multi-level car parking has been completed at the Old Bus Stand, and work is underway at Anandha Bridge and New Bus Stand. The multi-level smart car parking project at Hanging Garden, which comes under the Hasthampatti zone, is estimated to cost ₹ 12 crore. Advertisement Advertisement A senior official attached to the engineering department said that the parking has the capacity to park 100 cars and 150 two wheelers. The maintenance of the parking would be given to private party and they would fix the parking charges. G. Ravi, city engineer, stated that the work would be completed in two months.