Salem Corporation urges residents and establishments to pay taxes

March 30, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - SALEM

The Hindu Bureau

The Corporation has urged the residents and commercial establishments to pay all the taxes by Friday as the financial year 2023-23 ends on March 31.

A release from the Corporation Commissioner in-charge P. Ashok Kumar said that to fulfil basic amenities, including providing regular drinking water supply, road and sewerage facilities, street lights and other amenities, to the residents in all the 60 wards in four zones, and to carry out development works, funds are necessary.

Hence, residents and commercial establishments are asked to pay the pending property tax, drinking water charges, rent for shops and other taxes to the Corporation without fail by Friday. The release said that taxes can be paid at tax collection centres established at the ward offices.

