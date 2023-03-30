HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Salem Corporation urges residents and establishments to pay taxes

March 30, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - SALEM

The Hindu Bureau

The Corporation has urged the residents and commercial establishments to pay all the taxes by Friday as the financial year 2023-23 ends on March 31.

A release from the Corporation Commissioner in-charge P. Ashok Kumar said that to fulfil basic amenities, including providing regular drinking water supply, road and sewerage facilities, street lights and other amenities, to the residents in all the 60 wards in four zones, and to carry out development works, funds are necessary.

Hence, residents and commercial establishments are asked to pay the pending property tax, drinking water charges, rent for shops and other taxes to the Corporation without fail by Friday. The release said that taxes can be paid at tax collection centres established at the ward offices.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.