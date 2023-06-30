Salem Corporation urges public to commence construction work after obtaining proper approvals

June 30, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - Salem

The Salem Corporation has urged the public to commence construction works after taking planning and building approvals.

In the council meeting held on Monday, the AIADMK councillors alleged that the Corporation gave more approvals for buildings, hotels, and apartments and alleged irregularities in them. They also urged the Corporation Commissioner to review the approvals given by the Corporation recently.

Meanwhile, in a release, Salem Corporation Commissioner S. Balachander said that following the rules prescribed in the Tamil Nadu Combined Development and Building Rules 2019, the general public should get necessary approvals online before the commencement of construction works, including for residences and commercial buildings.

For further information, public may visit the website www.salemcorporation.gov.in.

The building construction should adhere to the rules of the Salem City Municipal Corporation Act of 1994. So, the public should get proper approvals before the commencement of construction, Mr. Balachander added.