Salem Corporation urged to tackle stray dog meance

Stray dogs are creating nuisance in the city forcing residents to spend sleepless night, while motorists and children are facing risk of being bitten by these strays. They have urged the Corporation to take steps to solve the problem.

The stray dog sterilisation drive by the Corporation was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.. Following reports of dog bites, the civic body speeded up the sterilisation process. The dogs were taken to the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Centre at Ward 9 and after the post-operative treatment they were released in the areas where they were captured.

R. Sekar of Kombaipatti in Ward 6 that belongs to Mayor said that the residents were unable to pass Gorimedu-Kombaipatti Road during the night. The stray dogs chase those travelling in vehicles and many had fell down causing injuries. He urged the Corporation to sterilise the dogs.

DMK councillor V. Deivalingam of Ward 9 said the Corporation has started to capture dogs to control its population. He urged owners of pet dogs to bring their dogs for sterilisation at the ABC Centre.

When contacted Mayor A. Ramachandran said steps have been taken to control the stray dog population and we proposed to buy additional two vehicles to capture stray dogs to increase the sterilisation.