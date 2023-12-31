Salem Corporation to set up lights, benches along Health Walk Path

December 31, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - Salem

The Salem Corporation has begun installing lighting facilities and other amenities at a cost of ₹93 lakh for the Health Walk Path that extends from Hasthampatti roundabout to Corporation limits, ending at a private law college on Yercaud Main Road.

The works have been taken up as part of the Public Health and Family Welfare Department’s announcement a few months ago that it would set up an eight-km path in each district as a Health Walk Path, to generate public awareness on the benefits of walking.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian inspected the path in July 2023 along with Salem Collector, MP and MLAs.

Following the inspection, the roadside shops from Hasthampatti Roundabout to Salem Central Prison were removed, and the path was announced as a prohibited stretch for roadside shops. The public started using it as a walkers’ path.

Meanwhile, the Salem Corporation decided to arrange for proper lighting and other amenities for the benefit of the walkers and began works in November.

Salem Corporation officials said decorative LED lights will be provided for the entire stretch of the Health Walk Path, since people who take their morning walks along the path raised complaints about insufficient lighting. 136 decorative LED lights will now adorn the path, 68 octagonal poles and decorative double arm brackets, and power will be supplied through underground cables for 1.8 km.

Granite benches will also be placed along the path. Wall paintings explaining the benefits of walking and a selfie point will be created near Women’s Arts College. All the work will be completed in the next two weeks, the officials added.