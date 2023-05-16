Salem Corporation to replace main pipelines in four Wards

May 16, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - Salem

To avoid leakage and to supply uninterrupted drinking water, the Salem Corporation decided to replace the main pipelines (cement pipelines) that pass through Wards 4, 5, 13, and 15.

The Salem Corporation receives 150 MLD of water from the Salem-Mettur dedicated water supply scheme and 14 MLD of water from the Nangavalli-Salem integrated water supply scheme. Though the Corporation gets 164 MLD of water from these two schemes, many Wards receive water once a week or every ten days.

During the council meeting, all party members raised this issue, and following this, Mayor A. Ramachandran constituted a committee led by Suramangalam zonal chairman S.D. Kalaiyamudhan to identify the issues in water supply.

The Committee inspected the pumping station at Mettur, inquired about the works, and submitted a report to the Corporation in November 2022. In its suggestion, the committee urged replacing the main water pipeline from Five Roads to Hasthampatti, where leakage happens regularly. Based on that, the Corporation decided to replace the pipeline and made an announcement in its budget last month.

Salem Corporation officials said that from Omalur Main Road to Hasthampatti Amma Unavagam via Saradha College Road, under the Salem-Mettur dedicated water supply scheme, a pipeline made of cement was laid. As the years passed, the cement pipeline was unable to bear the pressure while supplying water, and it got damaged many times.

Water leakage happened regularly. So the Corporation decided to replace the cement pipeline on Omalur Main Road, Sivaya Nagar, Reddiyur, Alagapuram, Padaiyappa Nagar, Periya Pudur, and Saradha College Main Road, and from there until the Hasthampatti overhead water tank. New pipes would be laid for 6,000 meters, the officials added.

The Mayor said that an estimation had been prepared and sent for the government approval. Once we got approval and funds, the work would start.