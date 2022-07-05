Salem Corporation to renovate roads at a cost of ₹191 crore

Staff Reporter

Salem

The Salem Corporation has proposed to renovate mud and damaged roads, and roads laid before five years at a cost of ₹ 191.11 crore. The proposal has been sent to the government for funds.

Following an announcement In the Assembly by Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru that 1,000 km of mud roads in municipal corporations, municipalities, and in town panchayats across the State would be replaced as tar roads or paver block roads at a cost of ₹700 crore., the Corporation identified 105 mud roads for 11.31 km in the city, including 5.90 km of mud road in Suramangalam zone, 2.71 km in Hasthampatti zone, 1.01 km in Ammapet zone and 1.68 km in Kondalampatti zone. The Corporation proposed that these mud roads would be laid at a cost of ₹ 11.10 crore.

An official said that along with the mud roads, the corporation decided to renovate damaged roads of 55.93 km at a cost of ₹ 37.96 crore, including four roads in Suramangalam zone, 55 in Hasthampatti zone, 191 in Ammapet zone and 68 roads in Kondalampatti zone.

The corporation also proposed to relay 254.93 km of roads at a cost of ₹142 crore. These roads laid five years ago. Under the five-year completed category, 32.54 km of roads in Suramangalam zone, 93.90 km of roads in Hasthampatti zone, 78.22 km of roads in Ammapet zone, and 47.27 km of roads in Kondalampatti zone are proposed to be relaid.

The Corporation passed the proposals during the council meeting held in June and sent it to the Commissioner of Municipal Administration (CMA) seeking administrative approval.

Speaking to The Hindu, City Engineer G. Ravi said, “We have sent a proposal to the government.” The government will take the final call on sanctioning the funds. Once the government disburses funds, we would start the work.