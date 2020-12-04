Salem Corporation to organise health camps to contain COVID-19

The Salem Corporation will be joining hands with healthcare professionals to organise health camps to control the spread of COVID-19 in the city limits.

According to a press release, the Corporation will be organising health camps along with Kaveri Hospital, Government Siddha Hospital and the Naturopathy department of the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital.

The camps would be held on Saturdays between November 5 and 26 at various places in each of the four zones -- Ammapet, Hasthampatti, Sooramangalam and Kondalampatti.

Corporation Commissioner N.Ravichandran advised the public to utilise the camps to contain the viral disease.