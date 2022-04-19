Salem Corporation to offer free coaching for govt. exams

The Salem Corporation along with district employment and career guidance centre will offer free coaching classes for government examinations to youth here.

According to a release, as advised by Mayor A. Ramachandran, free coaching classes will be conducted to help students face various competitive government examinations. The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has announced Group – II examinations on May 21 and Group-IV on July 24. The classes will be conducted on all Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and mock tests will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Interested students may apply through the website https://salemcorporation.gov.in/ or in person at the Corporation’s main office and district employment and career guidance centre at Gorimedu.